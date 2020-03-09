Fairfield P&Z rejects affordable housing proposal

The Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission has unanimously rejected an application for an affordable housing complex.

Filed by developer John & Dilan LLC, the application cited the state’s 8-30g regulation, which allows developers to work around municipal laws and zoning regulations when building affordable housing.

John & Dilan proposed building a four-story apartment building at 15-21 Beacon View Drive. Eighteen of the units would be one-bedrooms and two would be studios. Six of the apartments would be designated as affordable housing.

In its rejection, P&Z cited 8-30g’s provision allowing a municipality to withhold approval of such applications if they would negatively impact the public’s health and safety – something P&Z said would occur due to increased traffic.

The developer said it is considering an appeal of the decision.