WWE honcho Vince McMahon made $3.5 million last year

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made $3.5 million in salary and other compensation last year, while his daughter took in about $2 million and his son-in-law made around $3.3 million.

The figures are included in a proxy statement to the SEC and WWE shareholders outlining financial information for the Stamford firm’s executive team, ahead of its annual stockholder meeting scheduled for April 16.

The elder McMahon’s salary has remained unchanged since 2018, at $1.4 million. Daughter Stephanie, who is the company’s chief brand officer, made $706,019 last year, as did her husband and executive vice president, global talent strategy and development Paul Levesque, who also wrestles under the name Triple H.

Other compensation – which includes stock awards and nonequity incentives – totaled $2.1 million for Vince McMahon, $2.6 million for Levesque and $1.3 for Stephanie McMahon.

Former co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who were let go in January, each made nearly $1.8 million last year, with identical salaries of $684,197.

Vince McMahon’s WWE contract will expire on Dec. 31; it automatically extends for successive one-year periods unless he or the board gives notice at least 180 days prior to the expiration date.

Stephanie McMahon’s WWE contract will expire on Oct. 20, while Levesque’s expires on March 30, 2021. Both those contracts also automatically extend for successive one-year periods unless either party gives notice at least 90 days prior to the expiration date.