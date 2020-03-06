White Plains doctor and family test positive for COVID-19

A physician with the Maple Medical Group in White Plains and his wife and four children have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Business Journal has learned.

The physician practices with the Maple Medical Group in White Plains.

It was not immediately clear whether these cases were included in the 18 cases that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said existed in Westchester or whether these were new cases.

Dr. Richard B. Frimer, speaking for the Maple Medical Group that has offices at 143 and 170 Maple Avenue and 30 Davis Ave., said that the practice was notifying its patients and has closed its 30 Davis Ave. and 143 Maple Ave. locations location for sanitizing.

Frimer said the physician had contact with the 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle, who was hospitalized several days ago in New York City with the virus. Frimer said the direct contact was on Feb. 22. “Our physician became ill on the night of Feb. 28 and was self-quarantined thereafter,” Frimer told the Business Journal.

“His test came back positive on March 4 and whereupon we’re notifying all of the patients,” Frimer said. He said the physician worked on the top floor at 30 Davis Ave. in White Plains. Frimer said they sent all employees at that office home and have been doing testing of all staff and physicians through New York state. He said the results of those tests are pending now.

“We brought in special cleaning equipment from the hospital and that’s being done. We also had a patient cross over to 143 (Maple Ave.) to see two doctors there so we closed down 143 and they’re being tested. We have two offices functioning at 170 (Maple Ave.),” Frimer told the Business Journal.