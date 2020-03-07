The number of known cases of COVID-19 in Westchester rose to 70, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo tweeted at 6:15 Saturday.

“There will be more cases as we test more—that’s a good thing bc we can deal with the situation based on more facts,” Cuomo said in his tweet.

The governor had declared a state of emergency earlier in the day. The number of coronavirus cases statewide had risen to 89.

Of the 89 total individuals in New York state who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: • Westchester: 70

• New York City: 11

• Nassau: 4

• Rockland: 2

• Saratoga: 2

Cuomo said that declaring an emergency allows:

• expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources;

• qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing;

• expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment;

• expedited leasing of lab space;

• EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals; and

• a clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation. The Division of Consumer Protection has created an online form for anyone who wishes to file a complaint at https://www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection/.

Cuomo emphasized that approximately 80% of the people who have COVID-19 will get better on their own, with either mild or no symptoms. He said that there is no present need to order the cancellation of public events and no need to avoid places where people congregate. However, he did urge senior citizens or those with compromised immune systems to think seriously about whether they wanted to attend a large gathering.

Cuomo said that New Rochelle, home to the 50-year-old attorney who became the first COVID-19 patient and was the apparent center point for the initial spread of the disease, remains a point of study as officials undertake new efforts to contain the virus. He said that under consideration is the possibility of closing all schools in New Rochelle as a precaution.

He said that the state has been testing around the clock.

“We have been aggressively testing, following up leads, because we want to find as many people who test positive so we can get them out of circulation,” he said. “When you look at New Rochelle, look at the increase in those numbers in New Rochelle. They are very high. Since it started it has just continued to increase dramatically. If you had said, ‘Day one, everyone in New Rochelle you must stay in your home,’ Yeah, it would have reduced the rate. ‘Mandatory quarantine for everyone.’ That’s easy to do in China, but it would be highly disruptive to the economy.”

Cuomo said that the federal Centers for Disease control has been a stumbling block in New York’s efforts to roll out its response to the outbreak.

He characterized it as yet another example of the Trump administration trying to hurt the state as it did with the SALT tax increase and refusals to fund various projects.

Cuomo complained that after first blocking a rapid ramp-up to full-scale testing, then delaying New York’s ability to contract with private laboratories to conduct testing for the disease, the CDC was currently blocking the state from using automation in testing labs, which Cuomo said would greatly increase testing capacity and speed the availability of results.

On Friday, the Business journal learned that a doctor with the Maple Medical Group in White Plains and his wife and four children had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr. Richard B. Frimer, speaking for the Maple Medical Group that has offices at 143 and 170 Maple Avenue and 30 Davis Ave., said that the practice was notifying its patients and has closed its 30 Davis Ave. and 143 Maple Ave. locations location for sanitizing.

Frimer said the physician had contact with the 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle, who was hospitalized several days ago in New York City with the virus. Frimer said the direct contact was on Feb. 22. “Our physician became ill on the night of Feb. 28 and was self-quarantined thereafter,” Frimer told the Business Journal.

“His test came back positive on March 4 and whereupon we’re notifying all of the patients,” Frimer said. He said the physician worked on the top floor at 30 Davis Ave. in White Plains. Frimer said they sent all employees at that office home and have been doing testing of all staff and physicians in conjunction with New York state. At the time of the interview with the Business Journal, he said the results of those tests were pending.

“We brought in special cleaning equipment from the hospital and that’s being done. We also had a patient cross over to 143 (Maple Ave.) to see two doctors there so we closed down 143 and they’re being tested. We have two offices functioning at 170 (Maple Ave.),” Frimer told the Business Journal.

Staff writer Bob Rozycki contributed to this report.