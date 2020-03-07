Of the 89 total individuals in New York state who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
• Westchester: 70
• New York City: 11
• Nassau: 4
• Rockland: 2
• Saratoga: 2
• expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources;
• qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing;
• expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment;
• expedited leasing of lab space;
• EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals; and
• a clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation. The Division of Consumer Protection has created an online form for anyone who wishes to file a complaint at https://www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection/.
Cuomo emphasized that approximately 80% of the people who have COVID-19 will get better on their own, with either mild or no symptoms. He said that there is no present need to order the cancellation of public events and no need to avoid places where people congregate. However, he did urge senior citizens or those with compromised immune systems to think seriously about whether they wanted to attend a large gathering.
On Friday, the Business journal learned that a doctor with the Maple Medical Group in White Plains and his wife and four children had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Dr. Richard B. Frimer, speaking for the Maple Medical Group that has offices at 143 and 170 Maple Avenue and 30 Davis Ave., said that the practice was notifying its patients and has closed its 30 Davis Ave. and 143 Maple Ave. locations location for sanitizing.
Frimer said the physician had contact with the 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle, who was hospitalized several days ago in New York City with the virus. Frimer said the direct contact was on Feb. 22. “Our physician became ill on the night of Feb. 28 and was self-quarantined thereafter,” Frimer told the Business Journal.
“His test came back positive on March 4 and whereupon we’re notifying all of the patients,” Frimer said. He said the physician worked on the top floor at 30 Davis Ave. in White Plains. Frimer said they sent all employees at that office home and have been doing testing of all staff and physicians in conjunction with New York state. At the time of the interview with the Business Journal, he said the results of those tests were pending.
“We brought in special cleaning equipment from the hospital and that’s being done. We also had a patient cross over to 143 (Maple Ave.) to see two doctors there so we closed down 143 and they’re being tested. We have two offices functioning at 170 (Maple Ave.),” Frimer told the Business Journal.
Staff writer Bob Rozycki contributed to this report.
The need to test all the valet drivers. That doctor worked for an entire week before he succumbed.