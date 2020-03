UPDATE: Broadway shuts down; COVID cases rise; Metro-North ridership down 48%

Broadway shows were shut down as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to an agreement between the state and theater owners who are members of the Broadway League. The shutdown is expected to be in effect until April 12. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that the state had been talking with Broadway theater owners and they agreed that the shutdown should take place to help slow the spread of COVID-19. At an early afternoon news conference in Albany, Cuomo said that gathering places with a seating capacity of up to 500 would have to reduce their maximum occupancy to half of what it normally is. He said that gatherings involving more than 500 people would not be permitted in New York state. Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said, “Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day.” The Broadway League said that ticketholders for performances through April 12, 2020, should contact their point of purchase for refunds or exchanges. Cuomo said that the reduced seating capacities for venues other than Broadway theaters would go into effect at 5 p.m. tomorrow, March 13. The capacity rules would not apply to schools, hospitals, nursing homes or mass transit facilities. Cuomo said that businesses would have to follow protocols regarding cleaning and that any business that cannot maintain the occupancy rules with proper cleaning of their facilities should contact Empire State Development and the state would provide them with an order to close. Cuomo said that getting an order from the state to close may be helpful to some businesses. Cuomo said that reducing density of gatherings of people can help slow the spread of the disease. Applying the principal of social distancing, keeping people at least six feet from one another, has been presented as a goal. Cuomo announced new rules governing nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All staff will have to wear masks, staff will have to be monitored for symptoms of the virus, no nonmedical staff will be allowed to enter except for special circumstances and visitors would have to wear protective gear. “If you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want to do is endanger that person,” Cuomo said. Cuomo said that the state would not be able to compensate businesses for loss of business. He said to do so would bankrupt the state. Cuomo said the ridership on mass transit is down. Metro-North has seen a 48% drop in ridership. The New York City subways are down 18.5% and the buses are down 15%. Risdership on the Long Island Rail Road has dropped by 31% and traffic at bridges and tunnels was down by 7%. State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said that, in all of New York state as of noon on Thursday, 2,314 people had been tested for COVID-19. He said 2,000 people statewide are in quarantine. There were 328 cases of COVID-19 reported in New York state with 112 new cases since Wednesday. In Westchester, the number of cases rose to 148 on Thursday. The number of known cases of COVID-19 in Westchester had been at 121 on Wednesday and 212 statewide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Cuomo also said that New York state would contract with 28 private labs to increase testing capacity for the novel coronavirus. After speaking with the 28 labs, the governor said that he instructed them to begin testing immediately. The labs are specialized in virology and are routine partners with the state Department of Health.

The governor reported that an attorney who worked at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains tested positive for the virus. Six courtrooms in the building were closed for cleaning as a result. Cuomo said other attorneys who had contact with the infected attorney are on precautionary quarantine.

Yonkers Raceway closed on Wednesday after John Brennan, the Standardbred Owners Association of New York director representing horsemen at Yonkers, died of the coronavirus. Brennan, 69, was a resident of New Jersey. Yonkers Raceway asked all of its employees who worked in the immediate area to self-quarantine.

Nationwide, two sports behemoths, the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association, both suspended their season play.

Of the 212 total individuals in New York state who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

• Westchester: 121

• New York City: 48

• Nassau: 28

• Rockland: 6

• Saratoga: 2

• Suffolk: 6

• Ulster: 1 “While the risk to New Yorkers remains low, we are taking a number of steps out of an abundance of caution to protect public health including asking SUNY and CUNY to implement strategies to reduce density on campuses for the remainder of the semester,” Cuomo said. “We’re also leading by example and providing paid leave to all state workers who are quarantined as a result of the virus – and we encourage businesses to voluntarily do telecommuting to the extent possible. Again I want to remind people to keep this in perspective: the facts do not justify the fear in this situation and the facts here should actually reduce anxiety.” Cuomo said the state “will guarantee two full weeks of paid leave” for all state workers who are subject to a mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine. This will apply to all state employees, regardless of civil service classification, bargaining unit, and regardless of part time or accrual status.

On Tuesday, in announcing the containment zone for New Rochelle, Cuomo said it would be one-mile in radius (two miles across) and that all buildings in that zone would be prohibited from allowing large public gatherings to take place.

Schools within that zone would be closed. People would be be able to move about and leave the zone. Cuomo said the thrust of the containment zone would be to prevent large gatherings of people where the virus might be further spread.

National Guard personnel would be used to assist if needed in performing various functions within the zone,, such as delivering food. Cuomo said that they would not be performing any policing functions.

Cuomo said the Northwell lab that he visited on Sunday would be setting up a satellite facility in New Rochelle to handle testing for COVID-19 on the spot. He also said Northwell had received permission from the federal government to begin automated testing for the disease at its lab on Long Island.

Cuomo said the zone would go into effect today (March 12) and remain in place for at least two weeks. “It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster (of COVID-19) in the country. This is literally a matter of life and death,” Cuomo said. Phelps Hospital Northwell Health in Ossining said on March 10 that it was treating a 50-year-old woman for COVID-19. She was in isolation and was reported to be in stable condition. The hospital said that it has protective measures designed to ensure the safety of other patients and the staff. It said it has protocols to quickly identify potential COVID-19 patients as they enter the facilities, isolate them appropriately and prevent transmission of infections. Westmed Medical Group reported Monday evening that one of its health care providers has tested positive for coronavirus. The individual works at Westmed’s facility at 210 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

Westmed did not say whether the individual is a physician but it did describe the individual as “a Westmed provider who practices at our office.”

Westmed said that the person has been in self-quarantine since first notice of possible exposure was received and before becoming symptomatic.

“We have been in very close contact with the Department of Health and they have indicated no additional testing is needed for any providers, staff or patients who had contact with this provider,” Westmed said.

Westmed said it is following all CDC and Department of health protocols surrounding coronavirus.

At Cuomo’s press conference, the governor said New Rochelle, home to the 50-year-old attorney who became the first COVID-19 patient and was the apparent center point for the initial spread of the disease, remains a hotspot and said it is possible that the schools will be closed for several weeks. However, on Tuesday morning, the schools remained open.

He said that nursing homes in New Rochelle have been closed to visitors.

“This is the vulnerable population and literally the image in my mind is 9-year-old Johnny goes and kisses his grandmother and now there’s an issue,” Cuomo said. “In New Rochelle, in a cluster situation, you do what you have to do,” Cuomo said. He said that for all schools in the state there will be a policy that if any student tests positive, the school where that student attends will immediately be closed for 24 hours to allow time to review the situation and decide what to do next while cleaning of the school can take place. Cuomo said that he is preparing a bill to send to the state Legislature that would require all businesses in New York to offer paid sick leave to employees. He will be asking for immediate action to get it passed. Cuomo said that not providing paid sick leave gives employees who might be infected an incentive to come to work, possibly exposing others to the virus. As for the shortage of hand sanitizer on store shelves, Cuomo said that the state has arranged for production of a sanitizer named NYS Clean. It is being produced by Corcraft, a company operated by the state’s Department of Correctional Services, Division of Industries.

Cuomo on Sunday had again called on the federal government to expedite approval of private labs for conducting testing for the virus and allowing automated along with manual testing to expand New York state’s testing capacity. Later on Sunday, Cuomo announced that the federal government had approved Northwell to begin testing using manual techniques, which would allow 75 to 80 tests to be run each day. Cuomo said the federal government also needs to approve the use of automation, which would dramatically increase the number of tests that could be run. “We are continuing to test people and are working with hospitals and local governments to give them the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus,” Cuomo said while at the Northwell lab.

“We mobilized quickly but the federal government has been slow off the mark and they continue to be slow. That’s unacceptable – we need them to approve these private labs today so we can stay ahead of this evolving situation. Worse than the virus right now is the fear pandemic – and getting these additional facilities online will ensure we have more facts that will help keep people calm.” “CDC: Wake up,” Cuomo said at the news conference. “Let the states test. Let the private labs test. Let’s increase, as quickly as possible, our testing capacity so we can identify the positive people.” He also encouraged New Yorkers to work from home, telecommute and avoid densely populated spaces whenever possible to help contain the spread of the virus.

The governor had declared a state of emergency on Saturday, which allows:

• expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources;

• qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing;

• expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment;

• expedited leasing of lab space;

• EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals; and

• a clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation. The Division of Consumer Protection has created an online form for anyone who wishes to file a complaint at https://www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection/.

On March 6, the Business Journal learned that a doctor with the Maple Medical Group in White Plains and his wife and four children had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr. Richard B. Frimer, speaking for the Maple Medical Group that has offices at 143 and 170 Maple Ave. and 30 Davis Ave., said that the practice was notifying its patients and had closed its 30 Davis Ave. and 143 Maple Ave. locations location for sanitizing.

Staff writer Bob Rozycki contributed to this report.