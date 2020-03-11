The number of known cases of The number of known cases of COVID-19 in Westchester rose to 121 on Wednesday and 212 statewide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced at a news conference this afternoon.

The governor also reported that an attorney who worked at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains tested positive for the virus. Six courtrooms in the building are closed for cleaning as a result. Cuomo said other attorneys who had contact with the infected attorney are on precautionary quarantine.

Yonkers Raceway closed on Wednesday after John Brennan, the Standardbred Owners Association of New York director representing horsemen at Yonkers, died of the coronavirus. Brennan, 69, was a resident of New Jersey. Yonkers Raceway asked all of its employees who worked in the immediate area to self-quarantine.

Of the 212 total individuals in New York state who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

• Westchester: 121

• New York City: 48

• Nassau: 28

• Rockland: 6

• Saratoga: 2

• Suffolk: 6

• Ulster: 1

Yesterday, in announcing the containment zone for New Rochelle, Cuomo said it would be one-mile in radius (two miles across) and that all buildings in that zone would be prohibited from allowing large public gatherings to take place.

Schools within that zone would be closed. People would be be able to move about and leave the zone. Cuomo said the thrust of the containment zone would be to prevent large gatherings of people where the virus might be further spread.

National Guard personnel would be used to assist if needed in performing various functions within the zone,, such as delivering food. Cuomo said that they would not be performing any policing functions.

Cuomo said the Northwell lab that he visited on Sunday would be setting up a satellite facility in New Rochelle to handle testing for COVID-19 on the spot. He also said Northwell had received permission from the federal government to begin automated testing for the disease at its lab on Long Island.

Cuomo said the zone would go into effect on Thursday and remain in place for at least two weeks. “It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster (of COVID-19) in the country. This is literally a matter of life and death,” Cuomo said. Phelps Hospital Northwell Health in Ossining said on March 10 that it currently is treating a 50-year-old woman for COVID-19. She was in isolation and was reported to be in stable condition. The hospital said that it has protective measures designed to ensure the safety of other patients and the staff. It said it has protocols to quickly identify potential COVID-19 patients as they enter the facilities, isolate them appropriately and prevent transmission of infections. Westmed Medical Group reported Monday evening that one of its health care providers has tested positive for coronavirus. The individual works at Westmed’s facility at 210 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

Westmed did not say whether the individual is a physician but it did describe the individual as “a Westmed provider who practices at our office.”

Westmed said that the person has been in self-quarantine since first notice of possible exposure was received and before becoming symptomatic.

“We have been in very close contact with the Department of Health and they have indicated no additional testing is needed for any providers, staff or patients who had contact with this provider,” Westmed said.

Westmed said it is following all CDC and Department of health protocols surrounding coronavirus.

At Cuomo’s press conference, the governor said New Rochelle, home to the 50-year-old attorney who became the first COVID-19 patient and was the apparent center point for the initial spread of the disease, remains a hotspot and said it is possible that the schools will be closed for several weeks. However, on Tuesday morning, the schools remained open.

He said that nursing homes in New Rochelle have been closed to visitors.

“This is the vulnerable population and literally the image in my mind is 9-year-old Johnny goes and kisses his grandmother and now there’s an issue,” Cuomo said. “In New Rochelle, in a cluster situation, you do what you have to do,” Cuomo said. He said that for all schools in the state there will be a policy that if any student tests positive, the school where that student attends will immediately be closed for 24 hours to allow time to review the situation and decide what to do next while cleaning of the school can take place. Cuomo said that he is preparing a bill to send to the state Legislature that would require all businesses in New York to offer paid sick leave to employees. He will be asking for immediate action to get it passed. Cuomo said that not providing paid sick leave gives employees who might be infected an incentive to come to work, possibly exposing others to the virus. As for the shortage of hand sanitizer on store shelves, Cuomo said that the state has arranged for production of a sanitizer named NYS Clean. It is being produced by Corcraft, a company operated by the state’s Department of Correctional Services, Division of Industries. Corcraft trains inmates to make a variety of high-quality products at manufacturing shops inside 14 of the state’s prisons. These products are then sold to Corcraft’s specific customer base, which includes public entities and charitable, not-for-profit organizations that receive tax dollars. Corcraft cannot sell to private parties or organizations. Cuomo had a display of various sizes of NYS Clean hand sanitizer at the news conference. Cuomo said that 100,000 gallons of the state’s hand sanitizer can be produced each week.

Cuomo on Sunday had again called on the federal government to expedite approval of private labs for conducting testing for the virus and allowing automated along with manual testing to expand New York state’s testing capacity. Later on Sunday, Cuomo announced that the federal government had approved Northwell to begin testing using manual techniques, which would allow 75 to 80 tests to be run each day. Cuomo said the federal government also needs to approve the use of automation, which would dramatically increase the number of tests that could be run. “We are continuing to test people and are working with hospitals and local governments to give them the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus,” Cuomo said while at the Northwell lab.

“We mobilized quickly but the federal government has been slow off the mark and they continue to be slow. That’s unacceptable – we need them to approve these private labs today so we can stay ahead of this evolving situation. Worse than the virus right now is the fear pandemic – and getting these additional facilities online will ensure we have more facts that will help keep people calm.” “CDC: Wake up,” Cuomo said at the news conference. “Let the states test. Let the private labs test. Let’s increase, as quickly as possible, our testing capacity so we can identify the positive people.” He also encouraged New Yorkers to work from home, telecommute and avoid densely populated spaces whenever possible to help contain the spread of the virus.

The governor had declared a state of emergency on Saturday, which allows:

• expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources;

• qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing;

• expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment;

• expedited leasing of lab space;

• EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals; and

• a clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation. The Division of Consumer Protection has created an online form for anyone who wishes to file a complaint at https://www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection/.

Cuomo had emphasized that approximately 80% of the people who have COVID-19 will get better on their own, with either mild or no symptoms. He said that there is no present need to order the cancellation of public events and no need to avoid places where people congregate. However, he did urge senior citizens or those with compromised immune systems to think seriously about whether they wanted to attend a large gathering.

Cuomo said that the federal Centers for Disease control has been a stumbling block in New York’s efforts to roll out its response to the outbreak.

He characterized it as yet another example of the Trump administration trying to hurt the state as it did with the SALT tax increase and refusals to fund various projects.

Cuomo complained that after first blocking a rapid ramp-up to full-scale testing, then delaying New York’s ability to contract with private laboratories to conduct testing for the disease, the CDC was currently blocking the state from using automation in testing labs, which Cuomo said would greatly increase testing capacity and speed the availability of results.

On Friday, the Business Journal learned that a doctor with the Maple Medical Group in White Plains and his wife and four children had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr. Richard B. Frimer, speaking for the Maple Medical Group that has offices at 143 and 170 Maple Ave. and 30 Davis Ave., said that the practice was notifying its patients and has closed its 30 Davis Ave. and 143 Maple Ave. locations location for sanitizing.

Frimer said the physician had contact with the 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle, who was hospitalized several days ago in New York City with the virus. Frimer said the direct contact was on Feb. 22. “Our physician became ill on the night of Feb. 28 and was self-quarantined thereafter,” Frimer told the Business Journal.

“His test came back positive on March 4 and whereupon we’re notifying all of the patients,” Frimer said. He said the physician worked on the top floor at 30 Davis Ave. in White Plains.