French-Vietnamese Orienta Restaurant coming to Greenwich

Phil Hall
One week after the announcement of the upcoming opening of a new Asian-focused restaurant in Greenwich, another eatery with a Pacific Rim flavor is coming to the town.

Orienta restaurant GreenwichOrienta Restaurant is scheduled to open later this month at 55 Lewis St. in the space formerly occupied by Lulu, a Chinese restaurant. Orienta will be offering Vietnamese cuisine inspired by French culinary traditions – France was the colonial occupation power in Vietnam from the mid-19th century through 1954.

The arrival of Orienta follows last week’s news on the coming of Moon, which will offer a fusion of Japanese, Chinese, and Thai cuisines. Moon, which has not scheduled an official opening, will be at 130 E. Putnam Ave. in the space formerly occupied by Asiana Café.

