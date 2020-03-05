Mayor says Stamford ‘will not work’ with former CFO who joined BLT

Count Stamford Mayor David Martin among those surprised by Michael Handler’s taking an executive position with Building and Land Technology just a few days after resigning as the city’s director of administration.

The city “will not work with” Handler, Martin says in a newly released statement, clearly stung by the turn of events.

Handler left his city post – the equivalent of a chief financial officer – on Feb. 28 after serving for eight years, saying he planned to spend more time with his family and that he had no other job lined up.

But yesterday BLT announced Handler was joining it as a member of its executive committee.

“I believe Mike Handler served our community faithfully for eight years and everything he has done for our city has given me the utmost confidence in his commitment to the people of Stamford,” Martin stated.

“That being said,” he continued, “it is an unfortunate reality the private sector often recruits experienced government administrators to serve their own interests. I am disappointed Mike did not share with me his intention to leave Stamford to join BLT, despite the obvious concerns it would raise with me and Stamford’s community.

“I know Mike believes public private partnerships (P3) could become a model to address the nationwide problem of neglected school infrastructure,” Martin concluded. “I wish him the best as he continues to pursue solutions to these issues in the private sector. However – consistent with our ethical policy – the city will not work with Mike on potential P3 plans in Stamford.”

Handler had no immediate comment, but BLT issued a statement of its own.

“A restriction exists for good reason that limits a former cabinet member from directly working with the city for a period of one year, and Mike has every intention of following this restriction,” BLT said. “We are a firm believer in the public-private partnership model to improve school facilities and our education system.

“While Stamford is a perfect candidate for this,” it continued, “there are numerous locations throughout the state and the country where this model makes complete sense and will result in a tremendous benefit for students, teachers, parents, and the communities in which they live.”