Artist & Craftsman Supply to shutter its Bridgeport store

The lone Fairfield County outlet for the retailer Artist & Craftsman Supply has announced that it will be closing.

The store at 1001 Main St. in Bridgeport’s Arcade Mall Building used its Facebook page to share the news of its closing. As it winds down operations, the store is offering up to 50% off on remaining inventory.

Artist & Craftsman Supply began in Portland, Maine, in 1985, and operates as an employee-owned business. The company sells arts and crafts supplies that average between 15% and 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested list price. The only other Connecticut store is in New Haven.