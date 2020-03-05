Two Roads Brewing serves up new Cloud Sourced beer

Two Roads Brewing Co. has rolled out its latest beer – a 6.5% IPA named Cloud Sourced.

According to the Stratford-based company, Cloud Sourced is brewed with Cascade, Columbus, Centennial, Simcoe, Chinook and Citra hops and required eight months of development before achieving the “hazy, juicy IPA” level being sought.

The product will be available year-round in six-pack 12 oz. cans and on draft at venues serving Two Roads’ beers.

“The name Cloud Sourced was a perfect fit for this beer,” Director of Marketing Collin Kennedy said. “It ties beautifully into its hazy look and soft, pillowy mouth feel, while ‘crowd sourcing’ all of our brewing team’s knowledge and experience in developing an outstanding array of IPAs.”