Darien’s Smile Coffee Werks debuts compostable coffee pods

Smile Coffee Werks has introduced a line of compostable coffee pods made from renewable raw materials.

According to the Darien-headquartered company, the new product is made from patented technology using a plant-based, BPA-free cup and top that carries a shelf life of more than 12 months. The initial product offering consists of 100% Arabica Espresso pods compatible with Nespresso classic-style coffee makers. The company said it plans to introduce Keurig compatible K-cups in the spring.

“Single-serve coffee is hugely popular and convenient, but creates tremendous waste to our environment,” said Michael Sands, co-founder of Smile Coffee Werks. “Coffee consumers can now purchase commercially compostable products, a guilt-free way to enjoy your daily cup of joe.”