CT median single-family home price at 12-year peak

Sales and median prices on Connecticut’s single-family homes and condominiums were on the rise during January, according to data from The Warren Group, a provider of real estate transaction data.

Connecticut recorded 1,998 single-family home sales in January, up from the 1,875 transactions recorded one year earlier. The median price of a single-family home increased on a year-over-year basis from $235,000 last January to $251,000 in January 2020.

“Following a streak of gains at the end of 2019, Connecticut single-family homes started the new year on a high note,” said Timothy Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “In fact, the median sale price of $251,000 marked a 12-year high for the month of January. I’ll be interested to see if activity remains strong as the spring housing market approaches.”

On the condominium side, there were 559 sales during January, up from the previous year’s 519 sales. The $161,000 median sale price for condominiums rose from last year’s $153,000, marking the highest price for the month of January since 2015.

“This is the second year in a row that the January median sale price has increased on a year-over-year basis,” Warren said. “The median year-end condo price has steadily risen over the last three years, and condos starting 2020 off on the right foot is a hopeful sign that this year will be no different.”