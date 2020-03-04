Bradley International Airport expands dining and retail concessions

The Connecticut Airport Authority has announced the expansion of dining and retail outlets at Bradley International Airport, with the addition of six restaurants, two business kiosks and a trio of enhanced shopping locations.

Latin Fusion restaurant and bar La Familia Tacos + Tequila will be near Gate 25. Also coming to the airport are five high-profile grab-and-go chain eateries: the hand-baked pretzel provider Auntie Anne’s, a Carvel ice cream store, the Jamba brand of healthy drinks and bowls, and Dunkin’ and Starbucks.

Also new to Bradley are a pair of business kiosks: Hartford Prints!, a company offering letterpress stationery and urban streetwear, and Hot Oven Cookies, a Springfield, Massachusetts-based endeavor specializing in fresh-baked cookies. The Ginerva Jewelry business will transition to a new kiosk and the existing Brooks Brothers and CNBC will undergo renovations.

“We are reimagining travel through Bradley International Airport and, in that regard, we have placed a significant focus on taking our concession experience to the next level,” said Kevin A. Dillon, CAA executive director. “The vision to transform our concession program will result in a strategic blend of Bradley’s existing favorites, augmented by new, popular national brands and exciting additions of local flair. Together, they will make up the perfect combination of options to enhance the passenger experience, ensuring that everyone loves the journey through Bradley International Airport.”