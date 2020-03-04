Home Fairfield John F. Abbot joins Norwalk’s Datto Inc. as CFO

John F. Abbot joins Norwalk’s Datto Inc. as CFO

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Datto Inc., the Norwalk-based provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered through managed service providers, has hired John F. Abbot as its chief financial officer.

Abbot

Abbot was previously CFO at Cumulus Media Inc., the Atlanta-based broadcasting company. Earlier in his career, he served as the CFO at Telx Holdings Inc. and Insight Communications, and he was also a managing director at Morgan Stanley & Co. and a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy.

“This is a pivotal time for the company and I’m excited to be joining Datto’s executive leadership team,” Abbot said. “Datto enjoys a unique and compelling position in the IT services space, and I am eager to contribute to the execution of its vision and be a part of the next phase of its evolution.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here