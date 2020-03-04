John F. Abbot joins Norwalk’s Datto Inc. as CFO

Datto Inc., the Norwalk-based provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered through managed service providers, has hired John F. Abbot as its chief financial officer.

Abbot was previously CFO at Cumulus Media Inc., the Atlanta-based broadcasting company. Earlier in his career, he served as the CFO at Telx Holdings Inc. and Insight Communications, and he was also a managing director at Morgan Stanley & Co. and a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy.

“This is a pivotal time for the company and I’m excited to be joining Datto’s executive leadership team,” Abbot said. “Datto enjoys a unique and compelling position in the IT services space, and I am eager to contribute to the execution of its vision and be a part of the next phase of its evolution.”