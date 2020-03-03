UPDATE: COVID-19 virus in Westchester

The first case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was reported in Westchester on March 3. County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said that she was notified at about 1 a.m. that a New Rochelle resident who had been hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville had the novel coronavirus and had been transported to a hospital in New York City in serious condition.

According to information obtained from Westchester County Executive George Latimer and others during a news conference at the County Office Building in White Plains at noontime on Tuesday, the man, an attorney, lives in New Rochelle with his wife and two of their children, one who attends a private high school in Riverdale and the other who attends college in New York City. The other two children currently are in Israel. The man had been commuting to work in New York City, and apparently used the Metro-North railroad.

The patient’s wife and children were in quarantine at home. It was determined that the man had attended events at Temple Young Israel of New Rochelle. Amler directed that the temple halt all services immediately and for the foreseeable future due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

She also determined that congregants of the temple who attended services on Feb. 22 and a funeral and bat mitzvah at the temple on Feb. 23 must self-quarantine until March 8 at the very earliest. She said the County Health Department would order quarantine for anyone who was at those events at the temple and did not self-quarantine.

One of the children attends private school in Riverdale, the SAR Academy. It and the Westchester Day School and Westchester Torah Academy closed because of the potential for spread of the virus.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and other officials held a news conference in Albany Tuesday morning. During the news conference, Cuomo signed into law a $40 million emergency management authorization for the state’s response to the virus situation. The funds will allow the state to hire additional staff and procure equipment and any other resources deemed necessary.

Cuomo said of the Westchester man, “We are now going through possible connections to track down possible connections to find people. The SAR School in Riverdale closed, that is today, that is a school that one of the children attended. There may be some more schools that voluntarily close just until they determine exactly if there were children who might have exposed other children because you have to now track back all of these situations. Our information is the gentleman had an underlying respiratory illness and he is ill and he is hospitalized.”

Cuomo said that the state university, SUNY, will have students studying in countries where the virus is prevalent come home and will review all of its programs for study abroad in anticipation of expanded travel restrictions being imposed by the federal government.

The infected New Rochelle man apparently did not travel to China, nor to any of the countries where the outbreak of the virus has been severe. He apparently did make a recent trip to Miami, but county officials did not have full details.

Latimer said that the county is well-positioned with necessary funds and resources to handle additional cases of the illness. He said that the mathematics indicate that such cases are likely, especially the background of what’s been happening globally. He said that private aircraft flying to the Westchester County Airport from overseas places where the illness has been rampant are being advised to stay away and go instead to John F. Kennedy International or Newark, which have been designated as entry points that can handle screening for the disease.

Reporters were told that Westchester County had 12 people being monitored in voluntary quarantine as possible carriers of the virus. Amler said that quarantine is appropriate when someone had been exposed to illness and isolation is appropriate when an individual actually is sick. She said that the number of people the county has been monitoring has varied from a recent peak of 26 to as low as four. She said the number goes down as people pass the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19 without becoming ill and can go up as people are identified as having come to Westchester from a country where the illness is rampant or having been possibly exposed some other way.