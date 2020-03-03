First COVID-19 case in Westchester

The first case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been reported in Westchester this morning. The Business Journal was told by a source that the individual is from New Rochelle has been hospitalized in New York City. The individual first was hospitalized at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, then was transferred to a facility in Manhattan.

The person has children and they are due to be tested for the virus. One of them is known to go to a school in Riverdale and that school reportedly has been closed.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and other officials were holding a news conference in Albany this morning.

The office of Westchester County Executive George Latimer was coordinating with Governor Cuomo’s office regarding the release of more information as it becomes confirmed and can be made available.

The infected man apparently did not travel to China nor any of the countries where the outbreak of the virus has been severe. The individual did commute from Westchester to New York City but it was not immediately known if he rode Metro-North on a daily basis. It is expected that additional details will be released later today.