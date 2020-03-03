Fairfield, Trumbull budgets propose 2.6% tax increases

Fairfield and Trumbull residents are both facing tax increases of nearly 2.6% under budget proposals made by their respective municipal leaders.

In her first budget as Fairfield First Selectwoman, Brenda Kupchick proposed a 2.58% tax increase. Her $327.5 million budget for fiscal 2020-21 is an $11.1 million, or 3.5%, increase over the town’s previous budget.

The town section of Kupchick’s budget is expected to rise by $4.9 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year to $137.8 million. She said that priorities include hiring a business development director, grant administrator and blight enforcement officer.

The budget’s school board section anticipates an increase of $5.7 million, or 3.1%, year-over-year to $187.4 million. The board had requested $188.8 million.

Emergency communications, which Fairfield shares with Westport, is expected to rise by $500,000, or 25.3%, to $2.4 million.

Kupchick’s budget now goes to Fairfield’s Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Representative Town Meeting, with final decisions likely to be made in May.

In Trumbull, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro’s budget proposal would increase taxes by 2.59%, mostly due to contractual raises, rising costs of benefits and some issues with the Board of Education budget. Tesoro said the town will also likely lose $217,000 in Education Cost Sharing from the state.

Tesoro’s budget would raise the town-side budget by $1.58 million and the Board of Education by $3.18 million. The Board of Education requested a 4.56% budget increase, something Tesoro countered with a 3% increase. She noted that Trumbull’s Town Council has approved an independent audit of the Board of Education’s finances to investigate what “appears to be the result of systemic problems that began before I took office.”