Maureen E. Hackett named president at Berkley Luxury Group

W. R. Berkley Corp. has hired Maureen E. Hackett as president of its Berkley Luxury Group.

Hackett was previously at AIG for nearly 20 years, most recently as head of global personal lines. Earlier she was global head of consumer property and executive vice president of that company’s private client group.

Hackett succeeds William J. Johnston, who had held the position since 2007 and was appointed the company’s chairman. The company stated Johnston will also become involved in other initiatives within Berkley.

Berkley Luxury Group offers insurance solutions for upscale residential condo, co-op and rental properties and fine dining restaurants through its operating divisions Berkley Luxury Real Estate Specialists and Berkley Fine Dining Specialists.

“Bill has been an outstanding leader within our organization whose talents have positioned us as the premier insurer in these selected specialty markets,” said W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and CEO of W. R. Berkley Corp. “Maureen is a proven leader and brings an important perspective to the team, having worked extensively with our insureds’ clients. We are fortunate to have her join us as we continue to build our franchise.”