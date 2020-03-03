Xerox launches tender offer for all outstanding HP shares

Xerox Holdings Corp. is continuing its effort to take over HP Inc. by launching a tender offer to acquire all of the company’s outstanding shares for $24 per share.

The offers include $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share. Xerox added the offer and withdrawal rights are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 21, unless the offer is extended.

“Our proposal offers progress over entrenchment,” said John Visentin, CEO and vice chairman at Xerox. “HP shareholders will receive $27 billion in immediate, upfront cash while retaining significant, long-term upside through equity ownership in a combined company with greater free cash flow to invest in growth and return to shareholders.”