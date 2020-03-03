Dunkin’ adds delivery service to region

Dunkin’ Delivers, a service launched by the eatery chain and Grubhub in New York City last June, has expanded across the tri-state region, including Fairfield and Westchester counties, with more than 800 participating locations.

Deliveries are also being made through Seamless, the company’s New York-specific delivery brand.

Deliveries can be made via the Grubhub or Seamless mobile app or website for time-specific arrivals. The chain is also offering a special promotion from March 6-9 with free delivery and a free order of Dunkin’s Heaven Toasted Hash Browns on orders of $10 or greater.

“We’ve been encouraged by the positive guest response to the Dunkin’ Delivers service launch in New York City back in June,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, vice president of digital and loyalty marketing for Dunkin’ U.S., “and look forward to expanding in the market to keep Metro New York residents running on Dunkin’ wherever they are.”