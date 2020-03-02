NBC moving Golf Channel HQ from Orlando to Stamford

NBC Sports Group is relocating its Golf Channel headquarters from Orlando to its base in Stamford.

“Geographic consolidation is a growing and sensible trend across the media industry,” according to an NBC statement, “and as our business continues to evolve, we’ll continue to look for ways to operate as effectively as possible to deliver world-class coverage to our loyal audiences.”

NBC said the moves will take place over the next 12 to 18 months, though it did not say how many employees will be moving to its Stamford headquarters at 1 Blachley Road.

NBC Sports Group reportedly signed a nine-year extension with the PGA Tour recently, which would maintain Golf Channel as its primary cable partner, and continue NBC Sports’ status – along with CBS Sports – as the PGA’s primary network broadcasters.

The PGA Tour’s combined rights fee increase in the deal is reportedly about $300 million per year.