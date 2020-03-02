Stamford office/retail space hits market for $3.1 million

The 10,477-square-foot building at 417 Shippan Ave. in Stamford has hit the market for $3.1 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group.

The property is 100% leased to a mix of retail and office tenants. The ground floor retail space is occupied by Bank of America (2,000 square feet plus drive-through), Subway (1,000 square feet) and Organic Fitness (1,200 square feet).

The second-floor office space is occupied by JKL Specialty Foods (1,500 square feet) and Cort (4,216 square feet). Cort’s lease expires on Oct. 31, at which time it will be leaving.

Built in 1975, the site accommodates a total of 57 surface spaces (5.44/1,000 square feet).