Fairfield County’s Giving Day sees drop in 2020 donations to $1.65M

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has announced that its seventh annual Fairfield County’s Giving Day event raised $1.65 million for 390 local nonprofits. This marked a decline from the 2019 event, which raised $1.71 million for 450 nonprofits.

The 24-hour event on Feb. 27 generated a total of 17,230 gifts from 12,666 donors, compared with the 2019 totals of 16,576 gifts from 11,742 donors. For the third consecutive year, the Stamford theatrical organization Curtain Call generated the greatest fundraising harvest with 1,318 unique donors raising $131,666. Curtain Call also received a $20,000 prize sponsored by Hearst Connecticut Media Group for attracting the most unique donors.

“Each year, on Giving Day, we witness the true, heartwarming spirit of philanthropy in Fairfield County and it is so exciting,” said Juanita James, president and CEO at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

“Our community including nonprofit organizations, businesses, individuals and media achieved a momentous impact right here at home today. Thousands of our neighbors united to create a thriving region for the people and places that are served so admirably by our nonprofit sector. This Giving Day, our region exemplified the motto of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation – Together We Thrive.”

Since its inception in 2014, the annual event has raised a total of $9.3 million from 97,065 total gifts for more than 1,500 nonprofits.