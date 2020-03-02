Feds OK Conn. Public Health Department’s diagnostic testing for coronavirus

The Connecticut Department of Public Health’s laboratory in Rocky Hill has received approval from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct diagnostic testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The federal approval will enable samples from state residents under investigation of having the coronavirus to be tested at the Rocky Hill laboratory rather than have samples sent to the CDC testing sites in Atlanta for diagnosis.

Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman Mitchell said the ability to do tests locally means “we can turn around test results within 24 hours of getting samples [and] will improve the investigation of any future cases and tracking down anyone potentially exposed to the disease.”

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, although there have been single cases confirmed in both neighboring Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Yesterday, New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced that it was testing two people for the disease.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont insisted the state was “taking every necessary precaution and proactive step to ensure we are ready to respond to the novel coronavirus. Being able to test for the virus locally will allow us to conduct diagnostics and take every measure in our capability in an expedited fashion.”