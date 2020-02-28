AHCT’s Small Business unit records double-digit enrollment growth

Access Health CT’s Small Business division recorded double-digit enrollment growth, increased broker engagement, and a nearly 100% jump in standalone dental coverage for 2019.

According to the state health insurance exchange, its 2019 growth rate was in excess of 20%. That result was driven mainly by broker engagements within the small business community, with 89% of plans selected with the help of a broker. Of that 89%, 10% were completed with new broker relationships.

In addition, AHCT saw its standalone dental coverage membership nearly double compared with the previous year.

“This has been a pivotal year for Access Health CT Small Business,” said Small Business and Product Development Director John Carbone, “and we will carry this momentum with us as we grow. We will continue to optimize our business plan, increase our outreach and presence within the communities we serve, and communicate opportunities that make coverage possible for Connecticut’s workforce.”

The organization noted that the success was a result of several strategic shifts within its Access Health CT Small Business unit, including the appointment of Carbone; the development of a new business plan to drive growth; a targeted marketing and communications effort, and the addition of new support staff to assist brokers and small business owners in communities around the state.

Last week, AHCT reported a 3% decrease in enrollment during its most recent open enrollment period – something it said was in part due to the strength of the economy. Roughly 187,000 Connecticut residents are uninsured, representing about 5.2% of the state’s population.

“At Access Health CT, our overarching mission is to reduce the rate of the uninsured,” said CEO James Michel. “It guides everything we do. John and his team are helping us to achieve our mission, one small business at a time and often one employee at a time.”