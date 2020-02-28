John W. Auchincloss named exec director at Financial Accounting Foundation

The Financial Accounting Foundation has announced the appointment of John W. Auchincloss as its new executive director.

The Norwalk-based nonprofit is responsible for the oversight of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Governmental Accounting Standards Board and their advisory councils. Auchincloss joined the foundation as vice president and general counsel in May 2016 and was appointed acting president last year following the departure of then-President Terri Polley.

Prior to joining the the foundation, Auchincloss was general counsel and secretary for Commonfund, a private, nonprofit asset management firm. Earlier in his career, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. He began his career at the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

“John has long impressed the FAF trustees with his intelligence, thoughtful strategic counsel, and commitment to the FASB and the GASB and their important mission,” said foundation Chairwoman Kathleen L. Casey. “I am very pleased that we will continue to benefit from his strong leadership.”