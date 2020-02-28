Asian-themed Moon restaurant coming to Greenwich

Greenwich’s restaurant scene is getting a new addition this spring with the arrival of Moon, which will offer a fusion of Japanese, Chinese, and Thai cuisines.

Located at 130 E. Putnam Ave. in the space formerly occupied by Asiana Café, Moon will cover a 3,100-square-foot space featuring a 13-seat open Omakase bar, a 55-seat dining room with curvilinear banquette seating and a communal center table, and a cocktail bar. Open-air dining will be available during warmer weather. An official opening date has not been set.

Moon is owned and operated by the New York City-based Ambias Hospitality Group, which also operates Szechwan Absolute in Queens. The culinary team for Moon includes chef Nick Grosz, formerly of Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan, and sushi chef Isamu Yamada, who was most recently sushi chef at Manhattan’s Sushi Ryusei.