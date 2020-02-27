Retired state’s attorney John Smriga joins Bridgeport law firm

Recently retired state’s attorney John Smriga has joined The Law Office of Robert Berke in Bridgeport.

According to a statement from the firm, Smriga – who retired from the state’s attorney’s office on Feb. 1 – will concentrate on Part A criminal matters and the investigation of civil rights cases.

“The Fairfield District handles complex criminal matters and has been one of the busiest courts in the state,” the statement noted. “Attorney Smirga’s 40 years of experience in criminal law will be an invaluable asset to the firm’s clients.”

Smriga, a Shelton resident, was appointed state’s attorney for the Fairfield Judicial District in 2009. He oversaw the investigation and prosecution of all crimes committed within the judicial district, which includes Bridgeport, Fairfield, Trumbull, Easton, Monroe and Stratford.