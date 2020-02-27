Danbury’s IQVIA debuts Avacare Clinical Research Network

IQVIA has launched the Avacare Clinical Research Network, a technology-based endeavor designed to create opportunities for clinical and research trials at sites in the U.S. and India.

According to the Danbury company, Avacare will combine clinical technology and advanced analytics to deliver artificial intelligence-powered patient referrals and data-driven enrollment trends. Avacare will provide coverage across 19 therapeutic areas and on behalf of 6.5 million patients, the company said.

“We believe combining clinical research and patient care produces better patient outcomes, reduces cost of care and advances research that will benefit patients,” said Cynthia Verst, president for design and delivery innovation, research and development solutions at IQVIA.

“This is another example of IQVIA’s commitment to human data science, where our Avacare network enables practices to efficiently match trial participants to clinical trials, advancing medical innovation.”