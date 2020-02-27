Houlihan Lawrence launches concierge platform to prepare for property sales

Houlihan Lawrence has launched a concierge platform in Connecticut that connects sellers with designers to help prepare a property for sale.

Powered by Zoom Casa, “Envision, A Higher Level Concierge” is available for Connecticut sellers with a signed listing agreement with a Houlihan Lawrence sales associate with no up-front cost, until the property closes.

Customized and professional home-preparation options include deep cleaning, cosmetic updates, general repairs, professional staging services, window treatments, landscaping, decluttering and moving and packing services.

The platform also entails specialized moving services for seniors who need additional support during their home-selling process.

“The concierge aims to maximize a home’s sale price and minimize its time on market,” remarked Houlihan Lawrence President Liz Nunan. “It will be a high-impact tool for our Connecticut sellers and we look forward to expanding the offering into our New York markets later this year.”

The realty is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.