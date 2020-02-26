India buys 24 Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters

The Indian Navy has agreed to buy 24 MH-60R maritime helicopters manufactured by Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky Aircraft.

The purchase is being made directly from the Department of Defense. President Trump, who described the MH-60Rs as the “absolute finest state-of-the-art military helicopters,” announced the deal during his state visit to India this week.

“As we continue to build our defense cooperation, the U.S. looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet,” Trump said during the Namaste India event held in Ahmedabad. “We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best, and we are dealing now with India.”

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, did not disclose the terms of the transaction, but press reports placed its value between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion.

“We stand behind the U.S. Navy and look forward to having the Indian Navy become the fourth international country, joining Australia, Denmark and Saudi Arabia, to operate the MH-60R Romeo, the most advanced maritime helicopter in the world,” said Dan Spoor, vice president of Sikorsky Maritime and Mission Systems.