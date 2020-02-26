New STEM tutoring service opens in Ridgefield

CodeRidgefield, a STEM tutoring service for students between the ages of 7 and 14, has opened at 105 Danbury Road in Ridgefield.

The service provides instruction in Java and Python, and students will be able to create video games, websites and chat bots. A math-specific building course will also be available for children ages 7 to 9.

CodeRidgefield will operate Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service will provide a flexible curriculum, enabling parents to enroll students on schedules ranging from several times a week to once a month.

CodeRidgefield is founded by Matt Fleming, a financial services executive, and his daughters Bailey, 17, Sloane, 14, and Leighton, 11.