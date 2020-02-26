Greenwich Luxury Auctions to host $10M sale of 200 Hermes handbags

Luxury purses will be more than a fashion statement on March 5 when Greenwich Luxury Auctions welcomes fashionista investors to a $10 million sale of more than 200 Hermes handbags.

The auction, to be held at The J House at 1114 E. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich, is being billed as “the largest, most important sale of Hermes handbags ever seen.” Greenwich Luxury Auctions’ promotion of the event also promised that “the vast majority of the items are store-fresh and offered with the original sales receipt.”

The product lineup includes the Hermes lines of Birkin, Kelly and Constance bags, which the auction company insisted “are top-tier investments, with even pre-owned examples offering better returns than gold or the stock market.” Among the items on the auction block are the Sterling Silver Mini Kelly bag and the Himalayan White Crocodile 35 Birkin, which are both being presented with estimated prices between $200,000 and $300,000.

For those who are unable to make it for the auction, bidding will be available by telephone and online.