AG Tong leads multistate investigation of JUUL Labs

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is taking a leadership position in a bipartisan multistate investigation into the sales and marketing practices of the electronic cigarette company JUUL Labs.

Tong’s office began an investigation into health claims made by JUUL Labs Inc. last August, citing the company’s marketing of its products as smoking-cessation devices even though it never received permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its vaping products as effective tools to help people quit smoking.

In the new 39-state coalition probe into the company, Tong is teaming with his counterparts from Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas to determine the level of JUUL’s targeting of youth, its claims regarding nicotine content, and its statements related to the risks, safety and effectiveness of its product line as a smoking cessation device.

“I will not prejudge where this investigation will lead, but we will follow every fact and are prepared to take strong action in conjunction with states across the nation to protect public health,” said Tong.