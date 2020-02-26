Home Fairfield Warby Parker coming to SoNo Collection in March

Kevin Zimmerman
Warby Parker is the latest company to open at The SoNo Collection.

Warby Parker SoNoThe optical and sun eyewear firm – whose first Connecticut store opened in Greenwich in 2018 – will debut at the Norwalk mall on March 7. The grand opening will be marked by limited-edition Warby Parker totes with all purchases, as well a selection of candy recognizing Warby Parker’s 10th anniversary this month.

In addition to its standard line of eyewear, the SoNo Collection location will also offer its first brand of daily contacts, Scout by Warby Parker. Contact lens fittings and comprehensive eye exams will be available in the store starting in the spring.

