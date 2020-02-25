House of Pho opens at Stratford’s Oronoque Shopping Plaza

House of Pho, Stratford’s newest restaurant, had its grand opening yesterday in the Oronoque Shopping Plaza at 7365 Main St.

Owned by the brothers Loi and Thang Le, the restaurant focuses on traditional Vietnamese cuisine. As its name suggests, the Vietnamese noodle soup pho is the house specialty and includes two fresh chicken pho bowls served only on Sundays.

House of Pho occupies a space that once housed Main Hing Chinese Restaurant, which has moved to another section of the plaza. The shopping center is also home to the Asian-focused Dao Fusion Cuisine plus the eateries La Fortuna and Oar & Oak.