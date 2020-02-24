Gov. Lamont directs $75K to CT housing for Puerto Ricans displaced by earthquakes

Gov. Ned Lamont is allocating $75,000 in state funds to house Puerto Rican residents who relocated to Connecticut following the recent earthquakes that damaged the island.

The funding comes from the Connecticut Department of Housing’s operating budget and will be granted to several nonprofits including Alpha Community Services in Bridgeport, Casa Otoñal in New Haven, Hispanic Coalition in Waterbury and the San Juan Center in Hartford. Funds will be used for security deposits and rental assistance.

“Puerto Rico has been devastated over the past two years by a series of natural disasters,” Lamont said. “The citizens of Connecticut and particularly our Puerto Rican community are responding to the call for help by providing housing support for those impacted by this latest natural disaster. We also are especially thankful to the many nonprofits, community organizations, and local governments that have raised funds to support relief efforts. Connecticut welcomes any evacuees from the island during the ongoing emergency response and subsequent recovery efforts.”