Shelton’s RightCapital debuts payment service for financial planners

RightCapital, a Shelton-based provider of financial planning software, has introduced RightPay, a web-based service that enables financial advisers to receive client fees by credit card.

According to the company, the service can be integrated with the adviser’s branded RightCapital portal. The planners’ clients can input their credit card information and be charged for hourly, one-time or monthly retainer fees.

“More and more advisers are offering financial planning services to their clients, for either an upfront fee and/or monthly ongoing fees,” RightCapital CEO Shuang Chen said. “RightPay enables advisers to deliver a financial plan and collect payment for the plan via a single RightCapital financial planning portal. When a client is completing a payment via the RightCapital financial planning portal, they also see their financial plan and are able to see the value in what they are paying for.”