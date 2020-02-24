Month after sale, plans afoot to turn Darien Playhouse into retail/residential space

A month after it was sold, the Darien Playhouse is facing closure as the developer who bought it considers redeveloping the site as a retail and apartment complex.

Jon Vaccaro, who in January bought the property at 1077 Boston Post Road in Darien for $11.3 million under the name Darien Place LLC, has filed plans outlining those changes with the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Architectural Review Board.

Under the plan, the property would be repurposed as retail space on the first floor and four apartments on the second floor. The Playhouse’s marquee would remain in place.

Built in 1927, a portion of the building already includes such retailers as Caffe Nero, Verizon and Posh Spa & Nail.

The cinema also continues to show movies.