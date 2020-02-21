High Focus Centers opens outpatient treatment facility in Norwalk

High Focus Centers, a provider of outpatient behavioral health care treatment for individuals suffering with mental health, substance use and eating disorders, is opening a new location today at 17 High St. in Norwalk.

The facility will offer structured mental health programs for children aged 10 through 18 diagnosed with psychiatric and co-occurring disorders. This is the first Connecticut location for High Focus Centers, which operates seven facilities in New Jersey.

“In providing this service for over 25 years, we have established a strong track record of helping young people find productive ways to cope with the many challenges they are facing,” said Thomas Fowler, vice president of operations. “Each year we help thousands of individuals overcome mental illness and substance use disorders, and we are excited to bring our services to individuals and families in Connecticut.”