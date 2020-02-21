Specialized Education Services renames school

Specialized Education Services Inc. announced that it is renaming its High Road School of Norwalk as High Road School of Fairfield County.

The company stated that the new name reflects its commitment to partnering with the entire county in serving the education needs of its students. The school provides an educational program designed to accommodate students with autism spectrum disorders, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, traumatic brain injury, ADHD, other health impairments and oppositional defiant disorder.

“Faculty and staff at the High Road School of Fairfield County are committed to creating brighter futures for all students, regardless of learning barriers,” said Jennifer Johnson, executive director of program development at High Road Schools of Connecticut. “We’re happy to welcome students from across Fairfield County into our classrooms and to work with more parents to find the best environment for their children.”