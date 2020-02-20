Colon hydrotherapist Beverly Blass opens Fairfield office

Beverly Blass, a certified holistic colon hydrotherapist and integrative intuitive therapist, has opened her second Connecticut location at the Integrated Health Center at 2324 Post Road in Fairfield.

Blass opened her first office in New York City in 1984 and has operated an office in West Hartford since 2010. She is president emeritus of the International Association for Colon Hydrotherapy and is certified with the National Board for Colon Hydrotherapy. She also wrote the foreword to Dr. Stephen Holt’s 2013 book “The Definitive Guide to Colon Hydrotherapy: Principles and Practice of Colonic Irrigation.”

Blass noted that she chose her new location due to “an increasing consciousness and interest around the benefits of naturopathic, holistic health modalities in Fairfield County, particularly with its proximity to New York.”