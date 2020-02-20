Sikorsky and Danbury airports to receive federal infrastructure grants

Five Connecticut airports, including two based in Fairfield County, have been named as recipients of grants allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Sikorsky Memorial Airport, which is in Stratford and owned by the city of Bridgeport, will receive $603,000 to buy new snow removal equipment. Danbury Municipal Airport will receive $157,500 to fund studies of obstructions to aircraft approaches and airfield wind coverage.

Also receiving federal funds is Bradley International Airport ($2.42 million to acquire easements to clear obstructions in the aircraft approaches for two of its runways), Tweed New Haven Airport ($1.27 million to fund runway rehabilitation and snow removal equipment) and Meriden Markham Municipal Airport ($150,000 to fund runway rehabilitation and the airport’s wildlife hazard assessment and management plan).

The new funding is part of the DOT’s $520.5 million national grant program for airport upgrades. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the funding by stating it would “help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers.”