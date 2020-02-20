Local highways cited in new list of Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks

The seemingly endless traffic jams that gum up the highways in Fairfield County and the Westchester-Hudson Valley region were cited in a new listing of the nation’s Top 100 Truck Bottlenecks by American Transportation Research Institute, a nonprofit research affiliate of American Trucking Associations.

Interstate 95 drivers may not be surprised to learn that the highway’s congested passages through Stamford and Norwalk ranked 37th and 49th, respectively, on the ATRI list; Connecticut also secured an 11th place ranking with the intersection of I-84 and I-91 in Hartford.

In New York, Rye took a 13th place ranking for its traffic-backlogged intersection of I-95 and I-287, while Elmsford ranked 79th for the intersection of I-287 and I-87 and Nyack ranked 81st for its stretch of I-287.

“This report should sound the alarm for policymakers that the cost of doing nothing is too high, and provide a roadmap of where to target investments to really solve our nation’s mounting infrastructure crisis,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of American Trucking Associations.