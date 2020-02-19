CT casinos report slot revenue increases in January

Connecticut’s tribal casinos reversed their slot revenue declines in December by reporting year-over-year increases in January.

Mohegan Sun reported slot revenues of approximately $43.8 million, up from the $40.7 million recorded in January 2019. The amount slot bettors wagered last month, also known as the “handle,” was $529 million, also up from the $501.5 million reported a year earlier.

Foxwoods Resort Casino’s January slot revenue of $32.5 million was up slightly over the $31 million generated a year earlier. The handle for the month was $401.6 million, an increase from the previous year’s $378.8 million.

Both casinos are required to pay 25% of their respective slot revenues to the state’s general fund. Last month, Mohegan Sun paid the state $10 million and Foxwoods paid $8.3 million.