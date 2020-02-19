Stamford’s Passur Aerospace taps Brian Cook as chief executive

Passur Aerospace Inc. has announced that Brian Cook, a member of its board of directors, has been named CEO.

He will replace Jim Barry, who retains his current positions as president and board member at the Stamford-based company.

Cook was most recently CEO at CyFIR, a cybersecurity software platform and services firm. Earlier in his career, he was vice president and general manager for travel and transportation at DXC Technology, where he led the integration of CSC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services transportation division into a single business.