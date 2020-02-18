AG Letitia James won’t appeal ruling on T-Mobile and Sprint merger

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced that she will not appeal a recent federal court ruling that approved the merger of telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint.

James joined California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in leading a multistate coalition that sued to block the $26 billion merger, which received federal approval, with the insistence that the united companies would reduce competition and put consumers at a disadvantage. However, U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero rejected that argument, stating, “The court concludes that the proposed merger is not reasonably likely to substantially lessen competition.”

“After a thorough analysis, New York has decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case,” James said in a release. “Instead, we hope to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York.”

James added that her efforts were not in vain.

“We are gratified that this process has yielded commitments from T-Mobile to create jobs in Rochester and engage in robust national diversity initiatives that will connect our communities with good jobs and technology,” she said.