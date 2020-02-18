Home Fairfield Pizza chain Pieology to open second Connecticut location in Brookfield

Pizza chain Pieology to open second Connecticut location in Brookfield

Phil Hall
Pieology, a California-based fast-casual pizzeria chain, is opening its second Connecticut eatery at 15 Federal Road in Brookfield.

pieology pizzeriaPieology, which has approximately 140 locations across the country, gives customers the choice of customizing their pizzas from a selection of 40 toppings; customized salads are also available. No opening date has been announced for the location.

The chain’s first Connecticut presence, at 230 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford, opened in November 2017. Connecticut is the only Northeast state where the chain operates; the nearest East Coast location is in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

