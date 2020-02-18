Onetime Shelton brownfield property acquired by developers for $700K

The one-time site of the Chromium Process Co. in Shelton has been bought from the city by developers John Guedes and Biaggio Barone for $700,000.

The deal involves four lots on Canal Street totaling 1.63 acres and a 40-foot strip of property measuring about 10,000 square feet. The one-time brownfield site will be redeveloped as a five-story mixed-use building featuring 75 apartments and retail, pending Planning & Zoning Commission approval.

Guedes and Barone will also finish The Shelton Riverwalk, which runs around a park bordering the Housatonic River, as part of the agreement.

Shelton took over the Chromium Process Co. property after it was closed in 2009 by the then-Department of Environmental Protection. The company filed for bankruptcy that same year, and the building was demolished in 2015.