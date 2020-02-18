Xerox reportedly seeks to woo HP shareholders with dinner at Greenwich restaurant

Xerox Holdings Corp. is taking a new approach to bring his desired acquisition of HP Inc. into reality: treating HP shareholders to dinner in Greenwich.

According to a Reuters report citing “people familiar with the matter,” the company has invited some HP shareholders to a free dinner tonight at a restaurant in the Riverside section of Greenwich.

Xerox CEO and Vice Chairman John Visentin is reportedly going to be attending the restaurant gathering. Reuters’ unnamed sources claimed additional dinner meetings are possible in the coming days.

The free meal approach would be the latest strategy deployed by Xerox, whose public displays of financial prowess and barely veiled hostile takeover threats have yet to sway the HP executives to embrace the possibility of being absorbed by the Norwalk-headquartered company.